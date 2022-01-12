Police intensifying efforts to hunt down fake Covid-19 vaccination cert sellers, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will intensify operations and monitoring in tracking down parties involved in selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates throughout the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he did not rule out the possibility that such syndicates also existed in other states, not only in Terengganu.

“As such, I have instructed heads of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the states, through Bukit Aman CID director (Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan) and Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director (Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din) to conduct intelligence work.

“This is to detect whether there are similar things (sale of fake vaccination certificates) happening in other places,” he said when met after attending an education and early skills programme for autistic children at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Center here today.

He said this when commenting on the sale of fake vaccination certificates in Marang, Terengganu.

Acryl Sani said so far, the police had only detected the case in Marang, Terengganu.

Investigation by the Terengganu police found that it was carried out by a male suspect and the police are tracking if it happened in other states, he added.

He said PDRM viewed the case seriously as it hampered the government’s efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

“PDRM does not want to see the government’s efforts and measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to be hampered because of the actions of some parties which could threaten the country’s image,” he added.

On Monday, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa confirmed that a 51-year-old doctor was arrested at his clinic in a raid that was jointly carried out with the Terengganu Health Department following complaints from the public.

The suspect was remanded for three days from Saturday for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama