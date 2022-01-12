Pork sold in SRDC markets, tamu legally sourced – SRDC

SIBU (Jan 12): Checks carried out by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) on pork sold in Sibu Jaya and Selangau have found that all were obtained from legal sources, said council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said the products were obtained from the legal certified abattoir as well as from commercial farms.

“From the information from the public health and enforcement (units), there is no selling of pork products except at our council meat stalls in Sibu Jaya and Selangau.

“All these meat are obtained from the legal certified abattoir and from commercial farms. As for preserved pork or ‘kasam’, so far, none has been found sold at our markets and tamu,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He assured that SRDC is closely monitoring markets, wet markets and tamu in its jurisdiction to prevent selling of uncertified meat.

“All fresh meat are only allowed to be sold at designated meat stalls and wet market for chicken and fish,” he added.

Yesterday, Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom announced that Durin in Sibu was officially declared an African Swine Fever (ASF)-infected area and affected pigs will be culled.

The minister assured the public that pork in the market is safe to be consumed as it is not from ASF-infected areas, adding the disease does not affect humans.