PRS firm on Julau seat, will not surrender it to PBM, says sec-gen

KUCHING (Jan 12): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has made its stand clear that it will not give up the Julau seat to Parti Bangsa Malaysia, whose president Larry Sng is the incumbent MP, in the next parliamentary election.

PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu told The Borneo Post his party has no intention of parting with any of its allocated parliamentary seats.

“The six (parliamentary) seats of PRS are not up for negotiation. The Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has given the six seats to PRS under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) sharing concept,” he said when contacted.

He added that MPs from other parties could apply to join PRS but this would not guarantee they would be picked to defend their seats in the next general election.

On whether PBM – formerly Sarawak Workers Party – will pose a threat to PRS, Janang said this would depend on whether or not PBM remained a ‘government-friendly’ party as stated by Sng in a press conference in Sibu on Jan 8.

“Since they say they are friendly to GPS, then they must not make themselves a threat to us (PRS).

“However our stand remains the same – we will not let go of any of our six seats to PBM.”

Apart from Julau, the other five parliamentary seats traditionally contested by PRS are Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Kanowit and Hulu Rajang.

Of the six seats, PRS currently holds only Kanowit and Hulu Rajang through Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, respectively.

Selangau and Sri Aman are held by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) through Baru Bian and Datuk Masir Kujat, respectively, while Lubok Antu is held by Jugah Muyang.

Jugah, formerly of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, quit the party in June 2020 to become a government-friendly independent MP.