PRS not giving up Julau seat to PBM, says sec-gen

KUCHING (Jan 12): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has made its stand clear that it will not be giving up the Julau seat in the next parliamentary election from Parti Bangsa Malaysia, which is currently being held by PBM president Larry Sng.

PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu, when asked on the matter, added that PRS has no intention to part with any of its allocated parliamentary seats to any party.

Apart from Julau, PRS’ allocated parliamentary seats since the days of the Barisan Nasional (BN) are Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Kanowit and Hulu Rajang.

Currently, Selangau and Sri Aman are being held by Parti Bersatu Sarawak’s (PSB) Baru Bian and Datuk Masir Kujat respectively, while Lubok Antu by Independent’s Jugah Muyang.

Kanowit and Hulu Rajang are being held by PRS’ Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, respectively.

“The six seats of PRS are not up for negotiation. The Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has given the six seats to PRS under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) sharing concept,” he said, adding that MPs from any other party may join PRS but not guarantee that they would be renominated in the next parliamentary polls.

Janang was also asked if he thinks PBM is a threat to PRS.

“Since they (PBM) say they are friendly to GPS, then they must not make themselves a threat to us (PRS). However our stand remains the same – we will not let go of any of our six (parliamentary) seats to PBM,” he said.

On Jan 8, Sng in a press conference in Sibu said PBM wished to be friendly to the parties ruling the government of the day.