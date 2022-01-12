Sarawak, its people enjoy greater progress under Abg Johari, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Jan 12): The leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has propelled the state and people to greater heights, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to the Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, under the leadership of Abang Johari, Sarawak and its people had enjoyed greater progress in terms of achieving the development agenda and establishing Sarawak as a developed state in 2030.

“His vision and experienced leadership had motivated us to continue working together in achieving the desired development goals and to deliver what the GPS government had promised to our local folks,” he added in a statement yesterday.

His statement was in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of Abang Johari becoming the Chief Minister of Sarawak.

Abdul Karim opined that since becoming Chief Minister, Abang Johari had also provided clarity of purpose among Sarawakian elected representatives while motivating and guiding Sarawakian leaders to close ranks in realising people-centric aspiration as well.