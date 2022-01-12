SK Kelawit Tatau headmaster pleased with Day 1 attendance

BINTULU (Jan 12): The attendance rate for Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelawit Tatau on the first day of school on Monday was about 83 per cent, said its headmaster Janudin Abdul Rahman.

With the high attendance rate, he was delighted with the positive response from the pupils and their parents.

He believed the high percentage of attendance showed they were fully prepared to resume their learning in the classroom.

“About 98 per cent of the pupils were wearing a complete set of school uniforms,” Janudin said in a statement.

A total of 238 Primary 1 to Primary 6 pupils out of the 278 registered were present on the first day.

Meanwhile, 41 out of 59 registered pre-school pupils turned up.

“Nine pupils out of 12 from Kelas Pendidikan Khas Pembelajaran also attended their class,” Janudin added.

He was also satisfied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among the pupils.

However, he revealed that the school is very concerned over the threat of the Omicron variant.

Reminders have been given to all students and parents via Whatsapp for all to continue adhering with the SOPs, he said.