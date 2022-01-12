SUPP to amend party constitution to form new wings for members aged 18-28, says sec-gen

MIRI (Jan 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will be amend its constitution to set up two new wings to cater for the Undi18 generation, said its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew.

He said in a statement today that the party’s constitutional amendment will be tabled at its annual delegates conference in May this year.

SUPP is following in the footsteps of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) – the backbone component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – which would be amending its constitution during its triennial delegates conference in June this year to form a new wing for members aged 18 to 28, as said by Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a press conference on Jan 9.

SUPP is the oldest political party in Sarawak, rebounding from the doldrums in the 12th state election last year after winning 13 out of the 20 seats allocated to it, reducing its main rival DAP to only two southern state seats.

The party regained its honour and pride with the appointment of party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as deputy chief minister.

Ting said it is wrong to presume that the younger generation in Sarawak are not interested in politics as his personal experiences indicated that young people he met were keen to talk about politics and government policies.

A new SUPP Youth Wing and a Puteri Wing will provide the opportunity for Sarawak youth aged 18 to 28 years old to engage in the political arena and exposure to meaningful participation in decision-making, he said.

He added that their participation is crucial in building a stable society and making sure that new policies are inclusive, meeting the needs of everyone including the younger generations, and the party views them as a source for new, creative, fresh ideas and new approaches for government to tap into for innovation and improved services.

Currently, the SUPP Youth Wing is for members aged 18 to 45 years old, and the new wing will cater for the younger category of between 18 and 28 years old.

The party had mulled the formation of a Puteri Wing for female members aged 18 to 28 years old but it was postponed due to the impending Sarawak election last year.

“Since the election is over, our party will revisit this proposal of forming the Puteri Wing,” said Ting.