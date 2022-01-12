Tired of misdirected criticism, council demands JKR finish converting Samarahan roundabouts into traffic lights

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has demanded the Public Works Department (JKR) complete the stalled project to convert three roundabouts into traffic light intersections.

In a statement today, chairman Datuk Peter Minos did not attempt to conceal his frustration over the project delays, which have led to worsening traffic congestion between Kota Samarahan and Kuching.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“The project delays and procrastinating around have now morphed into one contentious public issue and MPKS can no longer keep quiet and unfairly bear daily public criticisms and anger,” he said.

“MPKS is under tremendous public pressure and is demanding for the JKR-initiated traffic light project at the three Kota Samarahan roundabouts to be done and completed as soon as possible.”

He stressed Samarahan folk cannot accept further delays and sudden stoppage of work.

He pointed out that massive traffic jams during peak hours at the three roundabouts have continued to worsen due to the rainy weather.

“Just imagine traffic jams from five to eight of both mornings and evenings. Imagine taking up to three hours driving through the jams from Kota Samarahan to Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya. Imagine the stress and strain caused,” he lamented.

“Every day Samarahan residents condemn and hit out at me and MPKS for the stresses and sufferings caused by the traffic jams. They are losing patience. We at MPKS also cannot take it. It is getting on our nerves.”

According to Minos, members of the public are unaware that the project comes under JKR and not the council.

He recalled when Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the project over a year ago, the people were very hopeful and happy but are now very disappointed and unhappy.

He added with Sarawak now under Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and Covid-19 cases dropping, MPKS appealed and urged JKR to get its contractor to restart work on the traffic light project and complete it soonest.