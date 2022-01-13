13 compounds issued for violating Covid-19 SOP in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Thirteen compounds were issued statewide on Jan 12 for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said nine of them were compounded for being in a premises beyond the set time and two failed to register before checking-in.

“One premises owner was also compounded for not providing QR Code and registration book for check-in and another one did not comply with the operating hours.

“A total of 1,086 business premises were inspected by the local authorities statewide, with eight notices issued, all in Keningau,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) also implemented SOP monitoring on 274 premises and 326 individuals in 18 areas.

Eight compounds were issued by DBKK for failure to check in with MySejahtera application.

Masidi also said that 11 roadblocks were set up in the past 24 hours and 6,487 vehicles were checked.