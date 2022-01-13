35 pig farms in Paya Mengkuang gazetted as ASF outbreak and control areas

JASIN (Jan 13): The Melaka government has gazetted 35 pig farms in Paya Mengkuang, Masjid Tanah as African Swine Fever (ASF) disease outbreak and control areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the gazetting was to control the spread of ASF but no specific period had been set.

“This gazetting is also the first time and there is no specific period, if this ASF disease ends then the gazetting also ends.

“It only involves livestock farms and the control there will be stricter so that the disease does not spread, only 45,000 livestock are allowed there,” he told reporters after opening the Bemban Maju Jaya Seminar here today.

Earlier, the Malaysian Veterinary Services Department (JPV) had confirmed that 16 commercial pig farms have been infected by the ASF in Paya Mengkuang.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the state government would install emergency sirens in 124 flood-prone areas in Melaka. – Bernama