APM: Minor floods in Lundu reported

KUCHING (Jan 13): Following the heavy downpour in Lundu, several main roads there were flooded at 5pm today, reported the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Personnel were dispatched to do a patrol around the affected areas, and concluded that there have been no reports from local residents of water levels reaching high-risk levels.

As of 7.07pm, the water level has receded.

“We at APM Lundu Sematan will continue to conduct patrols from time to time to monitor the status of the water levels in high-risk flood areas in Lundu,” said APM.