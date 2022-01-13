CM: Upgrade assets to ensure highest security level

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor wants security assets in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) to be upgraded to ensure the highest security level in the east coast of Sabah.

Among others, the Chief Minister wants more border security posts to be built, especially along the Sabah-Kalimantan border in anticipation of Jakarta’s move to Kalimantan.

“The State Government welcomed the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (ATM) decision to build three more security posts adding to the seven in the process of construction,” Hajiji said during the State Disaster Management Committee briefing involving the Armed Forces’

Ops Murni for Defencce Minister Dato Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the Fifth Infantry Brigade Division Headquarters, Lok Kawi Camp here, Thursday.

In attendance at the briefing were Deputy Minister of Defense, Dato Seri Ikmal Hisham, Fifth Infantry Brigade Division Commander, Major-General Dato Haji Mohd Halim Khalid and senior Armed Forces and state government officials.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the deployment of four Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) to the Eastern Fleet Command Headquarters here will strengthen security in Malaysian waters, especially in Sabah.

He said the LMS played a role in thwarting threats, monitoring the area of ​​operations, patrolling the Exclusive Economic Zone, support tasks for military operations other than war as well as act as a support platform for tasks in peacetime, conflicts and war.

“The RMN will make the best use of (LMS capabilities) to further strengthen the level of security in Sabah’s waters. This includes increased patrols to tackle cross-border crime.

“These activities include the entry of illegal immigrants by sea as well as tackling piracy,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Kota Kinabalu RMN and listening to a briefing on ‘Operation Murni’ to prepare for floods at the 5th Division Headquarters, Lok Kawi Camp, here.

The three LMS – KD Keris, commissioned on Jan 6, 2020, KD Sundang (March 5, 2021) and KD Badik (Oct 22, 2021) – are under the command of the 11th LMS Squadron at the Kota Kinabalu RMN base.

Hishammuddin said the fourth LMS, ‘Rencong’ arrived at the base on Dec 28 last year and would join the squadron when it received its commissioning which has been scheduled for Jan 28, after which the vessel would be known as KD Rencong.

The procurement contract for the four vessels was signed between the Defence Ministry and Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd on March 23, 2017 with the collaboration with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co Ltd.

Hishammuddin also said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will continue to work closely with the Sabah government and relevant agencies through Operation Murni Sabah to ensure disaster preparedness will continue to be at the highest level.

“Since the first day of the floods in Sabah including in Kota Marudu, Paitan, Beluran, Sandakan and Telupid, MAF personnel have been deployed not only to help evacuate flood victims but also to send necessities and food as well as help prepare food at evacuation centers.

“A total of 385 personnel along with 50 assets from the Fifth Malaysian Infantry Brigade for the West Coast of Sabah and the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade for the East Coast of Sabah are being placed in a state of readiness to be deployed at any time in Sabah,” he added.