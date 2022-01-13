CNY SOP: Celebration limited to first day among close family members only

KUCHING (Jan 13): This year’s Chinese New Year celebration is again limited to the first day only which is Feb 1, according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Based on the SOP jointly set by SDMC and Unit for Other Religion (Unifor) to curb the spread of Covid-19, only close family members will be allowed for the festive celebration.

“Only close family members will be allowed for the Chinese New Year Eve reunion dinner and the capacity allowed is only 50 per cent, subject to the size of the residence.

“Family reunions in hotels or restaurants for Chinese New Year Eve are limited to close family members only and must comply with the SOP set by the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry,” said the SOP which is available on https://sarawakdisastermc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/SOP-Tahun-Baru-Cina-Fasa4-2022-Sarawak.pdf.

The Chap Goh Mei celebration will also be limited to close family members only and must maintain physical distancing of at least 1 meter.

The host is obligated to prepare a thermometer to screen the body temperature of visiting close family members.

Every attendance must be recorded either via MySejahtera or a log book with details including name, contact number, date and time.

Visiting close family members whose body temperature exceeds 37.5 degree Celsius or showing any symptoms must not be allowed entry and should be advised to go to the nearest hospital or health clinic.

The host is responsible for seating arrangement in strict compliance with the 1 meter physical distancing.

No physical touching such as handshakes will be allowed and everyone must wear a face mask at all times and sanitise their hands on a frequent basis.

Close family members are encouraged to undergo RTK-Ag self-test before visiting.

All festive revellers are advised to adhere to the SOP set by the authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19.