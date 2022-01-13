Flood waters subside in Kampung Seduan

SIBU (Jan 13): Flooding that submerged parts of Kampung Seduan, including the roads on Wednesday, improved today.

No flood victims required evacuation as the water level had begun to subside.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue (Bomba) chief Janggan Muling said the department began monitoring conditions around 8.40am.

“Two firefighters were deployed to the location to monitor the situation and it was found that the water in the flooded area had subsided slightly,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) opened a Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Jeriah Community Hall to accommodate 44 flood victims from five families from Kampung Seduan Jaya.

Their houses were flooded after the water level rose sharply due to heavy rain since Tuesday.