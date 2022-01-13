Four houses, five vehicles destroyed in Penampang fire

PENAMPANG (Jan 12): Four houses and five vehicles were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Suok Batu, Jalan Cyber City, here on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Penampang Fire and Rescue station at 6.37am and two teams were immediately dispatched to the location.

The fire had completely destroyed four wooden houses as well as five vehicles, said the spokesperson.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 7am.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, said the spokesperson.