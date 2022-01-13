Fraud cases on the rise in Ranau

RANAU: Thirty-five fraud cases with RM543,369 losses were reported in Ranau district in 2021.

District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said although the cases decreased by 16 compared to 2020, but the losses increased by RM221,281 from RM257,751 in 2020 to RM543,369 in 2021.

“As of yesterday (Jan 12), Ranau police headquarters has opened three investigation papers with total losses of RM211,323 as compared to only two cases with losses of RM34,460 of the same period last year,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 80 percent of the cases recorded in 2021 involved non-existent loans, 15 percent related to non-existent investments and five percent involved other various scams.

“Most of the scams involved non-existent loan investments through Facebook and Macau scam with the suspects disguised as officers from the police, Inland Revenue Board, Customs, Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission and banks.

“Among the scams were investment fraud, non-existent loans, online job offers, forgery of documents, sale and purchase of non-exiting vehicles, TAC number frauds, scams through social media such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as frauds on sale of old coins, buying and selling of vehicles, electrical goods and mobile phones,” said Simiun.

The increase of fraud cases in Ranau is quite worrying and based on studies, most of the victims are students and members of the public.

“Almost 80 percent of the complaints received involved the public while the remaining 20 percent involved civil servants who are either still working or had retired.

“Therefore, I advise the public to always be vigilant with various fraud cases,” he said.

Simiun also advised the public to be vigilant especially when dealing with strangers and be careful when receiving calls from any enforcement agency requesting personal information, including banking data.

“Never hand over or lend any documents or your bank accounts to anyone to avoid becoming victim of fraud or unknowingly being involved in fraud syndicates which may lead one to being prosecuted in court if caught,” he said.

Members of the public who believed they had been victim of such fraud can contact the the nearest police station or call the Ranau IPD at 088-878 476 or the Commercial Crime Investigation Division at 088-875 222 extension 226, or visit the website http/ccid.rmp.gov.my/.