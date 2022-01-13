I’ll pick up where late Masing left off, vows newly-elected Baleh rep

KAPIT (Jan 13): Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai has vowed to continue the good work of his predecessor, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, in developing the constituency and uplifting the lives of the people.

Speaking after officiating the earth-breaking ceremony of a road project at Rumah Agang, Nanga Sekekan, Baleh on Tuesday, Kudi said he will work closely with Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong to bring in more development projects to Baleh.

“I will focus on basic infrastructure and amenities – more roads to link the longhouses to provide accessibility, wireless and internet services, clean water and electricity.

“I will also work closely with the Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Ministry to bid for funds to open up land for agriculture purposes. The quality of living must improve as time passes by,” he said.

On the road project for Rumah Agang, the assemblyman said it involves the construction of an 800m spur road from the junction of Rumah Wong Insong and Rumah Jimba in Sepatak, to Rumah Agang.

“The project will be implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR) Kapit office, and I hope the longhouse residents give their full cooperation to ensure its smooth implementation,” he added.

Kudi’s visit to Rumah Agang was his first as assemblyman since winning in the state election last month. With him during the visit was Bukit Mabong District Office administrative officer Hollis Timbang.