Kit Siang wants probe on Tiong’s allegations Covid-19 data manipulated

KUCHING (Jan 13): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Lim Kit Siang has called on Parliament to probe Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing’s allegations that the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Covid-19 data has been manipulated.

In a statement today, the Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out Tiong has consistently attacked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should investigate into allegations by Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing that data on daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths were manipulated by ‘unseen hands’,” Lim said.

He said the allegation cannot be left unresolved and must be investigated immediately so that the truth could be known.

“As there is a Special Parliament next Thursday on Jan 20, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should meet immediately to investigate the allegation and submit its report to Parliament next Thursday itself,” he suggested.

He also called for Tiong, Khairy, and Dr Noor Hisham to be summoned by the select committee to testify on the issue.