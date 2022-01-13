DAP’s Kong calls for more diversion lanes at flyover construction sites

KUCHING (Jan 13): There should be more diversion lanes at the construction sites of the Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10 flyovers to ease the traffic congestion, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

Kong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant, noted that before the 12th state election, Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Wilfred Yap and Lo Khere Chiang were reported to have commented on the slow progress of the construction of the flyovers.

“However after the election, Wilfred Yap and Lo Khere Chiang are now asking the public to be patient with the slow progress of the flyover,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap and Lo are the respective assemblymen for Kota Sentosa and Batu Kitang. Lo is also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman.

According to Kong, the flyovers have been under construction for many years and that there have been numerous changes of completion dates, from October 2020 to June 2021.

“Even as recent as October 2021, it was announced by Lo Khere Chiang that all the flyovers from Mile 4 1/2 to Mile 10 will be completed by March 2022.

“A few days ago, the completion date seems to have changed again when it was announced that it is expected that the Mile 7 flyover will be completed by April 2022.

“Conveniently, there was no mention as to the flyover at Mile 10, and this is because it will definitely not be completed by April 2022,” he claimed.

Kong said many members of the public have to endure terrible traffic jams when commuting from Kuching to Padawan.

“We have experienced enough delay and therefore I strongly urge Wilfred Yap and Lo Khere Chiang to work with the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak to ensure that these projects are all completed without any further extension of time,” he said.