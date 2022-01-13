Lee: Monitoring, maintenance of drains needed to prevent floods

MIRI (Jan 13): Consistent monitoring and timely maintenance of the drainage system are crucial to prevent flash floods from recurring, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Speaking during his site inspection visit to the storm drains near Miri-Subis in Desa Senadin, Jalan Promin Jaya 1 and Jalan Desa Senadin 1E yesterday, he called on Miri City Council (MCC) to consistently monitor the drainage system in low-lying flood-prone areas in Senadin, and to clear debris in clogged drains.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said he was pleased the city council and Land and Survey Department had acted proactively on the issue of frequent flooding, with the completion of two road culverts in Desa Senadin in October last year.