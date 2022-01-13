Malaysia records 15 more Covid-19 deaths, including six brought-in-dead cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rose by another 15 cases as of midnight, putting the overall tally at 31,738 since the pandemic began.

Six of the latest fatalities recorded were people who died before reaching hospitals.

The national death rate now stands at seven deaths per one million, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same period, Terengganu had the highest death rate of 24 deaths per one million people, followed by Pahang 11 and Kelantan 10.

Based on the information provided by the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, Pahang topped the list of fatalities with four, followed by Johor, Kelantan and Perak (two each) and Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu, and Kuala Lumpur (one each).

No deaths were reported in Kedah, Melaka, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan or Putrajaya.

Malaysia yesterday recorded an additional 3,198 Covid-19 cases.

This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded so far in the country to 2,795,233 cases.

There are currently 179 active Covid-19 clusters including eight newly recorded today, while 6,005 clusters have ended, making the total number of clusters so far 6,184. — Malay Mail