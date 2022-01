KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases recorded a big jump today at 3,684 new infections, a third consecutive day that numbers have hovered above the 3,000-mark.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,798,917.

Today’s numbers show a rising trend of new cases, as the country recorded 3,198 cases yesterday, and 3,175 the day before. — Malay Mail

