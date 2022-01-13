Ministry to use satellites to improve communication systems during disasters, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is planning to use satellite technology to improve communication systems in the face of disasters, said its deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said this improvement was to prevent telecommunication network disruptions during disasters, such as the situation experienced during the massive floods that hit the country last month.

He said the use of satellite technology, including 5G network satellites, could help to manage natural disaster situations such as sending early warnings to the public.

He said during flooding, communications were disrupted as calls could not be made due to power failures affecting telecommunication towers.

“The solution is, we need (to use) satellite … the government will discuss with countries that have (satellite technology) including 5G satellites. This is KKMM’s plan,” he said, adding the cost of using satellite technology was lower and the time to implement it was also shorter.

He told reporters this after attending the Umno Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, here last night. — Bernama