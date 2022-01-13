Police: Six men in Terengganu remanded over fake Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA TERENGGANU (Jan 13): Six men have been remanded to facilitate investigations after they were suspected of receiving payment to provide fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Terengganu.

Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt M Zambri Mahmud said the suspects, aged 35 to 57, who were arrested last night, were remanded from today until Saturday under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The remand order was granted by Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda at the Marang Magistrates’ Court today following an application by the police.

M Zambri said the suspects were believed to have received payments in return for fake Covid -19 vaccination certificates that they failed to provide to their customers.

“Police received reports (from the customers) that they have made payments to buy the certificates, but the suspects allegedly did not give the certificates to them,” he said when contacted today.

M Zambri said police believed the case was related to the arrest of a private clinic doctor in Marang last Saturday who was suspected of issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates with fees between RM400 and RM600.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a total of 1,900 individuals were found to be dealing with the clinic for vaccination purposes, however, police are still investigating the number of people who received the fake certificates without getting the shots.

The remand order against the doctor ended today and he was released on police bail pending further actions by the public prosecutor. – Bernama