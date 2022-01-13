RM230,744 stolen from car in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in breaking into a car and stealing more than RM200,000 cash in front of Likas Square bus stop here on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the suspect’s accomplice was still at large and a manhunt had been launched.

Mohd Zaidi said the incident happened when the victim, a 40-year-old woman, parked her car in front of Likas Square bus stop around 11.45am.

“The victim had left the money inside the trunk of her car and when she returned a couple of minutes later, she found her car’s alarm had gone off and one of the windows had been smashed.

“Upon checking the trunk, she found the two bags which contained RM230,744, had been stolen,” he said on Thursday.

Following the incident, police managed to trace a Proton Iswara car at Jalan Teluk Likas the same day and arrested the driver of the car.

“The second suspect escaped,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Police managed to recover RM185,744 and seized other items used by the suspects.

A manhunt is being carried out for the second suspect who has been identified as Fredius George, age 33, from Keningau.

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to immediately contact the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.