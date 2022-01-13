Saberkas ready to work with any NGOs, says sec-gen

KUCHING (Jan 13): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) is ready to work with any non-governmental organisation (NGO) not only for charitable activities but other programmes that can develop the youths as well, says its secretary-general Safiee Ahmad.

Safiee, who is Daro assemblyman, said Saberkas as the largest youth NGO in the state welcomed programmes that could be used for its members to play active roles and gain some experience.

“We thus call on youths to serve and gain new experiences for us,” he said in his speech during the presentation of funds for the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Volunteer Programme’ held at Wisma Saberkas here yesterday.

The funds are meant for flood relief activities by the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) Sarawak this year.

On the cooperation between Saberkas and MRA, Safiee said it was an honour for Saberkas to have such cooperation, which would also involve the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He said Saberkas members would also be involved in flood humanitarian mission in several states in the peninsula.

E”ight volunteers (members) will be involved in the programme to be coordinated by MRA as the mission secretariat.

“Saberkas does not only contribute in terms of manpower but will also contribute RM30,000 to the programme, for the purchase of equipment among others,” he said.

Safiee said the collaboration was also relevant to the programme hosted by Saberkas which was launched last year (known as Saberkas Prihatin) to help the people affected by Covid-19 and other disasters.

Meanwhile, MRA Sarawak chairman Wan Azizan Wan Zainal Abidin in his speech during the event said the MRA central thanked Saberkas for giving them the confidence to be the driving force in the mission.

“This is a recognition for MRA, which is a humanitarian body based in Kuala Lumpur and has branches nationwide.

“MRA comprises medical experts who are involved in humanitarian missions domestically and abroad,” said Wan Azizan.

He said with the cooperation between Saberkas, he was confident that it would give added experience to the central MRA team.