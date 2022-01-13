Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate drops to 36.4 pct

KUCHING (Jan 13): The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak dropped further to 36.4 per cent yesterday.

It was 38.3 per cent on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the second lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was also way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 54.9 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan recorded the highest ICU bed usage at 67.1 per cent followed by the Klang Valley (63.7 per cent), Johor (61.6 per cent), Melaka (60.9 per cent), and Sabah (60.8 per cent).

Other states that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Perak (54.5 per cent), Penang (52.7 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (47.4 per cent), Terengganu (49.2 per cent), Kedah (45.9 per cent), Pahang (44.9 per cent), and Perlis (42.1 per cent.)

Labuan recorded the lowest Covid-19 ICU bed usage at 25 per cent.