SDMC: Flights into Sarawak from other states to increase starting tomorrow, CNY SOP released

KUCHING (Jan 13): The number of weekly flights from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to Sarawak will be increased from 307 to 562 beginning tomorrow (Jan 14), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the decision to increase the number of weekly flights to the state was made on Jan 12.

“The frequency of flights is available on the official website of the Ministry of Transport https://mot.sarawak.gov.my,” said SDMC in its daily update statement today.

SDMC also announced that it had approved the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this coming Chinese New Year celebration as proposed by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which is now available on https://sarawakdisastermc.com.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 18 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Sarawak today, 15 of which were asymptomatic (Category 1) and with mild symptoms (Category 2).

Two of the cases were with pneumonia requiring oxygen support (Category 4) and the remaining one was with pneumonia requiring ventilator support (Category 5).

To date, Sarawak has accumulated 252,568 cases.

In a breakdown, SDMC said Lawas topped today’s infection list with four cases followed by Sibu (3), Kuching (2), Miri (2), Song (2) and one each in Limbang, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sarikei.

No new Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the state today, and its death toll remained unchanged at 1,620.

In another development, the state police have issued a total of 15 compounds to individuals who flouted the SOPs to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Eight of them were issued in Kuching while the remaining seven were in Bintulu.

SDMC said 14 of the offences involved failure to scan the MySejatera QR code or register attendance manually before entering the premises.

It added that the other offence involved premises operator’s failure to display the maximum number of customers allowed.