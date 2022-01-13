Shariah chief judge accused of serial sexual assault and harassment demands apology, settlement from Lokman Adam for defamation

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Shariah chief judge Datuk Mohd Naim Mokhtar, who is recently implicated in several allegations of sexual crimes, has today sent a letter of demand to former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for potentially defaming him in a Facebook video.

In the letter sighted by Malay Mail, Mohd Naim said Lokman had made defamatory and untruthful remarks against him in a video posted on Lokman’s Facebook page on January 10.

In light of the matter, the judge is demanding Lokman to immediately recant his statements regarding the allegations and remove them from social media platforms and websites.

Among others, Mohd Naim is also demanding Lokman to openly publish an unreserved apology which is to be posted on the latter’s social media within 24 hours and make an offer of a “reasonable sum of settlement” for the damages caused as a result of the said defamatory statements.

“Failing which, we have our client’s strict instructions to initiate legal proceedings against you, including injunctive reliefs, damages and or any other such relief, with costs and interest, without any further reference to you,” the letter undersigned by Mohd Naim’s counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said.

In the letter, Mohd Naim had listed a total of 21 defamatory and slanderous statements made by Lokman in his video.

Among them alleging Mohd Naim of sexually harassing several individuals including a “Datin” — the wife of the late Prolintas CEO, an Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (Ikim) personnel, and three others; took advantage of and seduced a married woman, whose husband was bedridden and terminally ill at their residence; and performed non-penetrative sex with a married woman against her will.

Lokman also accused Mohd Naim of behaving like an animal; drew parallels between assemblyman Paul Yong who is being accused of raping his Indonesian maid; and a dishonest person who would abuse his position and the religion of Islam for their own personal and selfish purpose.

“We are instructed to state that the said defamatory statements are clearly actuated by malice, hatred and/or spite.

“We are further instructed to state that the defamatory statements are unfounded, fabricated, untrue, entirely fictitious and/or have been twisted and slanted to meet your own personal and/or political agenda,” the letter further reads.

Mohd Naim said Lokman’s alleged defamatory statements had tarnished his reputation, caused indescribable humiliation and inflicted untold contempt in the eyes of the public.

Akberdin later confirmed a letter of demand for a public apology was sent to Lokman today.

Recently, police have confirmed ongoing investigations on sexual harassment allegations against the judge for allegedly harassing a 57-year-old widow sexually.

Citing the victim’s police report, The Vibes reported that the judge had requested to use the master bedroom of the woman’s home to perform his prayers on the night of the alleged incident.

Upon realising that the man had remained in the room much longer than required to perform his prayers, the woman went to check on him and allegedly found him lying naked on her bed.

According to the report, the woman claimed she hid in another bedroom and that the judge had commended her for her beauty and strong faith despite his actions, when he left her home at around 3am.

Mohd Naim has since filed a counter-report, denying the accusations against him and said it was all orchestrated by certain individuals to oust him from his position. – Malay Mail