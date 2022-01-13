Sibu markets and hawker centres get into CNY spirit

SIBU (Jan 13): A total of 327 colourful lanterns have gone up at Sibu Central Market, painting the iconic place red, two weeks ahead of the Chinese New Year (CNY).

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) standing committee chairman Albert Tiang, CNY decorations have also been put up at other markets and hawker centres under SMC’s jurisdiction to create the festive ambience.

“We want to usher in the year of the tiger and spruce up the festive cheer.

“During this post Covid-19, we hope visitors to the central market and other markets as well as hawker centres under SMC, can feel and enjoy the festive atmosphere,” Tiang told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The councillor revealed that this year the council has allocated some funding for Neighbourhood Watch or ‘Rukun Tetangga’ institution (KRT) to assist with the festive decoration.

“In the past, we actually requested the respective hawkers’ committee at the market or hawker centre to take the initiative to do decorations,” he said.

He recalled that the colourful Christmas tree at the Sibu Central Market last year was a popular spot for visitors to take photographs, including ‘selfies’ and ‘wefies.’

This year Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, Feb 1.

The Tiger is the third of all zodiac animals.