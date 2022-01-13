Sibu MP urges state govt to come up with assurance on prevention of ASF

SIBU (Jan 13): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has urged the state government to provide assurance on ways to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), following its detection at three backyard farms in Durin, near here, where mass death of pigs had recently been reported.

Ling pointed out that there has been concerns among the people following reports of such incidents in Durin and Bintangor.

“The main thing I think is that the state government or local authorities have to come up with assurance on how they are going to prevent ASF from spreading (to other areas), and that pork as well as pork products available in the market are safe for the people (to consume),” he said.

Ling was speaking to reporters, when met after visiting hawkers at level one of Sibu Central Market yesterday.

On Tuesday, Durin was officially declared an ASF infected area and affected pigs would be culled, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development had said the declaration was made under Section 35 (1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 after the disease was detected there.

“With this declaration, the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (DVS) will implement control measures,” Dr Rundi said in a press statement.

The minister had also assured the public that pork in the market is safe to be consumed as it is not from ASF infected areas, and added that the disease does not affect human beings.

Meanwhile, dwelling on his visit, Ling said it was to find out if hawkers at Sibu Central Market have problems with the new minimum number of trading days, which took effect Jan 10.

For the record, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman, councillor Albert Tiang, had said that those hawkers trading daily were to operate a minimum of 25 days per month, while those on alternate days were to operate at least 15 days per month.

Tiang had informed that those licensees under daily trading who wished to change to alternate day of trading must write in to inform SMC for attendance recording purpose, and that the same applied to those on alternate day trading.

On this, Ling said: “There are some hawkers who wish to trade more days, especially with the Chinese New Year fast approaching.

“I want to get more details on this matter and see whether I can help out.”