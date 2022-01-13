STU in favour of Covid self-test for pupils, hopes parents will embrace initiative

SIBU (Jan 13): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) hopes parents will help administer Covid-19 self-tests for their children at home and take immediate action if they test positive.

STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah said he believes teachers in the state welcome the announcement by Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, that primary school pupils will be allowed to conduct Covid-19 self-tests at home beginning this week.

“Teachers have been assigned tasks such as making sure that children observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs), morning duties, classroom management and the teaching and learning.

“STU hopes that parents welcome this news as well and assist the teachers in any way possible. We teachers will always do our best for the best interest of our schoolchildren,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Radzi in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday also said that students selected to undergo the screening tests would then have to submit the results to the school authorities.

“Test kits will be provided by schools. This new approach will be implemented beginning this week and the Education Ministry (MoE) will issue a media statement to explain this matter,” the minister said.