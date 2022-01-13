Up to 113.5mm rain recorded at DID stations in Sibu yesterday

SIBU (Jan 13): Five of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) stations here recorded high levels of rainfall (RF), ranging between 72mm and 113.5mm, yesterday.

“Heavy rainfall is the major factor (contributing to flooding in low-lying areas in Sibu yesterday),” DID Sibu divisional engineer Rudi Abang Zamhari told The Borneo Post when revealing the RF recorded.

The five stations were Ulu Sungai Merah (113.5mm), Marine Department (110mm), Rantau Panjang (93mm), Sungai Teku (85mm), and Express Terminal (72mm).

Other stations recording lower RF were Stabau (67mm), Sarawak Maritime (65.5mm), Sungai Salim B (60.5mm), and Sibu New Airport (34.5mm).

Yesterday, 46 people from five families in Kampung Seduan Jaya were evacuated to the evacuation centre housed in Kampung Jeriah hall, after their homes were inundated.

As of 7.10am today, the number of evacuees at the centre remained unchanged.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, said aside from Kampung Seduan Jaya, no other areas affected by floods required evacuation.

He advised those residing in low-lying areas to take the necessary precautions.

“Be alert and ready to be evacuated, if necessary,” he said.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) had issued a continuous rain warning at severe or orange level for nine areas in Sarawak from yesterday until today (Jan 13).

According to the weather warning, the areas involved were Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), and Kapit (Song).

Under the department’s warning system, the severe level or orange indicates that continuous heavy rain is expected to occur with rainfall exceeding 60mm within six hours.