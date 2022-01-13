Warisan urges Borneans living in the Peninsula to update addresses for GE15

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 13): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is calling on the Bornean community living in the Peninsula to change their voting address to where they were currently residing for the next general election (GE15).

Warisan vice-president Datuk Junz Wong said the call was made to the 250,000-strong community who have been reportedly lived in the Peninsula for a long time, and did not intend to return to Sabah.

He said there was a high concentration of people from Borneo in several states such as Johor, Selangor and Penang, and this was in line with the expansion of the party to the Peninsula.

“We acknowledge that Warisan has an advantage in states that have a Bornean community, especially Sabah, because they know the struggle championed by Warisan,” he told reporters after receiving the membership forms of former Gerakan Wanita deputy chief and Johor Gerakan Wanita chief Wong Siew Poh and her supporters at a restaurant in Stulang Laut, here today.

According to him, Warisan currently has 85 branches in the Peninsula involving five states, namely Penang, Selangor, Kedah, Perak and Johor.

Warisan, which was established and based in Sabah, spread its wings to the Peninsula on Dec 17, with its focus on attracting membership from various races and ethnicities. – Bernama