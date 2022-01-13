Yong to face SUPP disciplinary committee over Padungan polls machinery debacle

KUCHING (Jan 13): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong is expected to be referred to the party’s disciplinary action committee when its Central Committee convenes this Sunday (Jan 16).

The move is in connection with Yong’s decision to dissolve the branch’s election machinery for Padungan just days before polling day last month, in protest over the candidacy of Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

Sources told The Borneo Post that SUPP Central Working Committee had met Jan 5 and resolved that the party’s Batu Kawah and Tarat branches will a move a motion against Yong.

It is also learnt that a few other SUPP branches had launched a signature campaign to propose the same move – for disciplinary action be taken against Yong and her branch.

There are, however, also those within SUPP who have expressed concern that any action could potentially lead to another internal crisis that could split the party.

It is understood that the Kuching branch committee had recently held a meeting during which members expressed that the branch ought to be given a chance to explain its actions.

A branch member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed that Wee was not a member of Kuching branch but rather the Pending branch.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) Padungan candidate had set up his own operations centre, with no collaboration with Kuching branch, and Kuching branch was not provided with any election funding.

“Many branch members were upset that Kuching branch was not provided with funding while it had exhausted its own resources. Kuching branch was left with no choice but to dissolve its election machinery six days prior to polling day,” the member told The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, SUPP Kuching branch has informed its members that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the branch will be called on Jan 23 to address the matter.

In the recently-concluded state election, Wee lost to Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a four-cornered fight by a majority of 1,198 votes.