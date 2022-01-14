244 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): Sabah recorded 244 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun disclosed that Penampang recorded the highest number of cases with 50, followed by Kota Kinabalu (44), Ranau (27), Kota Belud (19), Papar (16) and Tuaran (14).

Friday’s tally showed a decrease of 13 cases compared to Thursday’s.

It is understood 58.2 per cent of the new cases were detected through close contact screenings while another 32.79 per cent were detected through symptomatic screenings.

“No new Covid-19 death or cluster was detected,” said Masidi in a statement.

He said that Sabah currently has 16 red zones, seven orange zones and four yellow zones.