Civil servant denies sexual assault on teenager

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 14): A civil servant claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to committing sexual assault against a teenage boy inside a VVIP toilet of a government department.

Sharif Hardi Roman Sh. Miasin’s plea was recorded via virtual hearing before judge Azreena Aziz on Friday.

He was charged under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The unrepresented Sharif was accused of performing oral sex on the 15-year-old victim inside the toilet at 4.40pm on January 4.

The court fixed Feb 17 for case management and the accused was released on a bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties.

The court also ordered the accused not to disturb any of the prosecution witness, to report himself to a nearest police station twice a month and his passport to be impounded by the court if any, pending disposal of the case.

Meanwhile, a man was jailed for one month and fined RM50, in default, one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here for fraudulently possessing various measurements of woods that were sold to a woman for RM5.

Senior assistant registrar Abdurrahman Abrar Jarni, who sat as a magistrate, imposed the sentence on Jafri Nasri, 27, after the latter admitted to having the woods but failed to explain from where they were obtained.

The offence took place in Likas on January 9.

The facts of the case stated that the accused had sold the woods to the woman aged 60 for the price of RM5.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that he had no place to stay as he did not have a home and he stayed at an empty house and sold the woods there in order to get some money to buy food.