Covid-19: 13 new cases in Sarawak today, all in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Jan 14): All the 13 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today are without symptoms or with mild symptoms while Kuching did not record any new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update on the pandemic said 10 cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and three in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

The cumulative total of positive cases in the state is 252,581 to date.

No deaths were reported today.

SDMC said Miri and Sibu had four new cases each, Bintulu had two cases, and one case each in Limbang, Meradong and Beluru.