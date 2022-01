\KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 14): The Health Ministry recorded 3,346 new Covid-19 cases today, which is a slight downtick after yesterday’s rise in Covid-19 cases.

However, today marks the fourth day in a row the Covid-19 numbers have stayed past the 3,000 case mark, including yesterday’s 3,684 cases.

The latest tally brings the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic struck to 2,802,262. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME