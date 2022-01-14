Dr Annuar: Number of B40, M40 students at these universities low

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 14): The percentage of students from the B40 and M40 groups applying for admission to Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Technology Sarawak and Curtin University Malaysia is still low.

Revealing this was Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Dr Annuar Rapaee, who said the Sarawak government had allocated 100 slots for this group of students to further their studies at the three international universities.

“I wonder why. Do they not know the assistance provided by the government, or do they not care about what the government is doing?” he said at the launching of the Sarawak Zone Outreach Programme by the IPTA Student Admission Division of the Department of Higher Education at UiTM’s (Samarahan campus) Jubilee Hall yesterday.

UiTM rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali was also present.

Looking at the low percentage of students from the B40 and M40 groups enrolled at these three universities, Dr Annuar said outreach programmes such as the one hosted by IPTA Student Admission Division yesterday were very important.

He said there were still students who did not get information on admission to these universities.

“None of our children do not get fast and accurate information these days. Even though there are areas where the Internet coverage is not good, I believe information on university admissions should be able to reach them.

“One of the reasons I think is the situation in their families. Parents do not care about the future of their children’s education. They could also be too busy looking for a livelihood,” he said.