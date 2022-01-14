Dr Sim: Nearly half million eligible Sarawakians yet to get Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

KUCHING (Jan 14): A total of 468,904 Sarawakians eligible for the Covid-19 booster shot had yet to have it administered as of Monday (Jan 10), said Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said Sarawakians should not take the new Covid-19 Omicron variant lightly despite it being reported as mild in severity.

“As of Jan 10, there were still 468,904 Sarawakians eligible for booster but yet to get their booster vaccination.

“Some may say Omicron may be mild, but remember, it (the new variant) is so infectious that it may overwhelm our limited healthcare facilities in Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the social media post, he also shared photos showing the arrival of a new batch of Covid-19 vaccines at the Kuching International Airport.

Dr Sim, who is State Disaster Management Committee advisor, said the 87,750 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived yesterday afternoon.

He also urged the people to play their part in guarding Sarawak against Covid-19.

“Please help Sarawak. Let’s play our role and do our part by getting booster (Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinovac) vaccination before Omicron overwhelms Sarawak soon.

“Together, we shall overcome Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he added.