February deadline for Sinovac recipients to get booster jabs

SIBU (Jan 14): The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force-Booster (CITF-B) Sibu Division has urged those aged 18 and above who have received a complete dose of the Sinovac vaccine, to obtain their booster dose injection by next month.

In a statement, it said failure to get the booster dose injection by February this year will see their vaccination status revert to ‘incomplete’.

“The individual will not be eligible to receive facilities that are provided to recipients with a complete dose (booster dose) of Covid-19 vaccine,” it added.

For recipients of complete doses of primary series vaccines other than Sinovac, CITF-B said they are also encouraged to get the booster dose via walk-in or MySejahtera appointment.

For the convenience of the public, CITF-B has set up two vaccination centres in Sibu.

The vaccination centre at Sibu Civic Centre is open from Jan 10-24, from 8am to 4pm.

The vaccination centre at Sibu Central Market will be open this weekend (Jan 15 and 16) from 9am to 3pm.

The private sector is also assisting in providing Covid-19 booster doses, namely Universiti Teknologi Sibu (until Jan 31, 2022); Rejang Medical Centre; Sibu Specialist Medical Centre; Low’s Medical Clinic, Dr Herbert Loi; PMG Clinic Sibu; Rejang Medical Clinic; Ting Ee Clinic; Ting KT Specialist Clinic; Lau Hung Clinic; and Dr Ling FMS Clinic.

The public are reminded to bring along their MyKad, vaccination card and a mobile phone installed with the MySejahtera application.