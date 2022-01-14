Flood evacuees can’t wait to return to normalcy

SIBU (Jan 14): Single mother, Ira Maya Tika Yunus, who is temporarily putting up at the community hall in Kampung Jeriah here, is praying for good weather, so that she can return home to earn her daily income.

Ira Maya, 32, is among the 46 evacuees from Kampung Seduan Jaya being housed at the evacuation centre.

She said she could not make cakes to sell, which is her main source of income, after flood waters entered her house Wednesday.

The mother of two teenage children, said the water level in her house was about 1.5 feet deep.

“The sudden downpours coupled with the rapid rise of water level caught us off guard.

“We were evacuated to the evacuation centre in Kampung Jeriah for safety reasons. My daily income is very much affected as I could not make cakes to sell online and send to shops.

She said the flood this time was real bad, which needed them to be evacuated. There were floods in the village before but not as bad as this year’s.

Another evacuee, Abdul Hamid Awan, 40, who lives at Lorong Jeriah Barat 4 in Kampung Seduan Jaya, lamented that flood waters had entered his double-storey wooden house.

He, too, said the flooding this time was the worst they had gone through.

“Water entered into my house including the kitchen, where our refrigerator is.

“The water is gradually receding now, so we hope for fine weather soonest,” said Abdul Hamid a delivery assistant.

The father-of-five children, hopes the weather will turn for the better so that they can return home.

Forty-six people from five families in Kampung Seduan Jaya were evacuated to the Kampung Jeriah evacuation centre Wednesday after their homes were inundated.

The number of evacuees at the evacuation centre was unchanged as at 7.10am yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, said apart Kampung Seduan Jaya, no other places were affected by flood that required evacuation.

He, however, advised people residing in low-lying areas to take necessary precautions in view of the wet weather.

Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at severe or orange level for nine areas in Sarawak on Jan 12 and 13.

The areas were Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), and Kapit (Song).