KTS donates Suzuki outboard motor to APM

SIBU (Jan 14): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd (KTS) donated one unit of Suzuki 60 HP outboard motor to Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu for flood relief efforts.

KTS business development manager Kevin Lau handed over the donation to APM Sibu district officer Captain Frankie John Jawan at its operation centre in Jalan Umpi Rantai.

Lau said KTS general manager, Augustine Ling had brought up APM’s need of 40HP outboard motor to the top management of the company.

“KTS Trading Sdn Bhd is also the sole distributor of Suzuki outboard motor in Malaysia and the top management decided to donate one 60HP outboard motor to help APM Sibu be prepared for flood relief efforts during the monsoon season,” Lau told reporters after the handing over.

Meanwhile, Frankie thanked KTS Trading Sdn Bhd for the contribution to facilitate operations in any disaster area.

“We have 85 personnel on standby in Sibu Division as well as assets in each district, namely Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit,” he stated.

KTS Sibu branch manager Yong Bee Kiek was also present at the handing over.