Landslip: Bau household ordered to evacuate

KUCHING (Jan 14): A villager and his family in Kampung Senibong, Singai in Bau was ordered by the Civil Defence Force (APM) to evacuate yesterday morning following a landslip behind their house.

APM in a statement said it had received a call from the villager around 11am informing that continuous rain had caused an area behind his house to erode and collapse, and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

“Today’s soil erosion is at the same location where a similar incident occurred on Dec 10 last year.

“After the Dec 10 incident, the relevant authority had taken steps to stop the soil erosion at the site,” APM said.

It also said another household in the vicinity of the landslip was not required to evacuate as their home was deemed to be safe from the erosion.

They were however asked to remain vigilant for any signs of danger.