Lorry bursts into flames at Jalan Matang Baru (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Jan 14): A cargo lorry burst into flames at Jalan Matang Baru around 10am today.

The part-time driver, who only wished to be known as Jamal, 63, said he was on his way to Demak Laut when he noticed smoke.

“Something smelt funny and I saw smoke coming from the floor mats of the lorry, so I immediately pulled over by the roadside,” he related.

Jamal said he then proceeded to remove the lorry’s battery as he feared it might explode.

However, the intensity of the smoke worsened and moments later a fire broke out.

“I then tried to close the hood and get my belongings out, but I accidentally got one of my fingers burnt in the process.

“I then called Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) and prayed that they would arrive as soon as possible,” he said, adding there were no goods in the lorry.

Firefighters arrived at 10.16am and managed to extinguish the blaze in under 10 minutes.

However, the flames had already severely damaged the lorry.

As of the time of writing, the cause of the fire had yet to be determined.