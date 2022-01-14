MetMalaysia issues another severe heavy rain warning for eight areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 14): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued another warning of continuous heavy rain at severe level for eight areas across Sarawak until tomorrow (Jan 15).

The warning notice was released on MetMalaysia’s website.

“Continuous heavy rain is expected to occur over the state of Sarawak in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah until Saturday, Jan 15,” said MetMalaysia.

Under MetMalaysia’s warning system, the severe level indicates that continuous heavy rain is expected to occur with rainfall exceeding 60mm within six hours.

The department also issued a continuous rain alert for Kapit, Bintulu, and Miri (Subis) until tomorrow.