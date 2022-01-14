Need for quick-alert system to allow early evacuation during floods, says Dr Annuar

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 14): Sarawak needs to have a system that will quickly alert the public should floods or other natural disasters occur in their area, to allow for early evacuation, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Assistant Minister said having such a system in place can help prevent loss of lives, as what had happened during the recent floods in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Sometimes there are people who are not aware of the severity of the situation in their area when there is flood. Such incident for example happened in my area in Sibu last night,” he said in his speech when attending an event at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, the Nangka assemblyman, was referring to the evacuation of 46 people from five families in Kampung Seduan Jaya after their homes were inundated on Wednesday following heavy rain since Tuesday.

“What we need is a system that can send out signal and alert people as soon as possible if there are natural disasters occurring in their area, so that they can evacuate their homes as early as possible,” he added.

Noting that floods in Sarawak are becoming an annual affair, Dr Annuar said all relevant parties must come together to resolve the issue.

“I think if everyone puts their heads together, there will be a way to do it.”

The assistant minister had earlier attended the launching of UiTM’s Sarawak Zone Public Higher Education Institutions Student Admission Division Outreach Programme.

Also present was UiTM Sarawak rector Dato Jamil Hamali.