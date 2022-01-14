Penang cops confirm arrest of Perak assemblyman who tested positive for drugs in Perai entertainment outlet

BUKIT MERTAJAM (Jan 14): Penang police have confirmed arresting a state assemblyman from Perak who tested positive for drugs during a raid on an entertainment centre in Perai here yesterday.

Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the man, in his 50s, was arrested at 9pm at the centre after his urine test came back positive for drugs.

“During the inspection of the entertainment outlet, which operates using a restaurant licence, we found that the premises had previously operated as a nightclub and, in fact, its layout remained the same (as a nightclub). During the raid, there were 82 individuals in there.

“We arrested 48 of them. A total of 36 tested positive for drugs, of which 28 were men, including the state assemblyman, and eight women, all aged between 21 and 70,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that they also arrested 12 foreign women, adding that police are still investigating whether they were entertaining customers or were there with friends.

Mustafa Kamal said all 12 women were detained for offences related to the Immigration Act, including failing to produce travel documents and for overstaying.

Elaborating, he said the assemblyman had been remanded for a day and would be released on police bail while awaiting the laboratory report.

“His first urine test came back positive, but police will wait for the report of his urine sample from the laboratory for further action,” he said.

He said the case involving the assemblyman, who is not a “Datuk”, would be carried out according to Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act. – Bernama