Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate lowest in country yesterday

KUCHING (Jan 14): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 cases rose to 39.6 per cent yesterday, a slight increase compared to 36.4 per cent on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the lowest in the country.

The national ICU bed utilisation rate stood at 55.4 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 67.4 per cent followed by Kelantan (64.7 per cent), Melaka (64.1 per cent), Johor (62.5 per cent), Sabah (58.7 per cent), and Perak (56.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates lower than the national rate were Perlis (52.6 per cent), Penang (51.6 per cent), Labuan (50 per cent), Terengganu (47.5 per cent), Kedah (44.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (43.4 per cent) and Pahang (39.8 per cent).